Duterte sacked Sueno over loss of trust — Palace

President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed Ismael Sueno as Interior secretary due to loss of trust and confidence, Malacañang said Tuesday morning.

Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Duterte announced the sacking of Sueno after the 14th Cabinet meeting Monday.

The dismissal is a warning to members of the Cabinet that Duterte will not countenance any questionable or legally untenable decisions that they make, said Abella.

The spokesperson said Sueno’s role in convincing Duterte to run for election did not stop the President from pursuing his drive for a trustworthy government.

Duterte removed Sueno from office amid allegations of corruption and that the secretary was enriching himself in office.

Sueno has denied allegations of corruption against him.

He has reportedly been having a rift with three of his undersecretaries.

Sueno reportedly even asked the President to remove the undersecretaries over “irreconcilable differences.” CBB

