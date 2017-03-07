House approves death penalty bill with 216 yes votes

The bill seeking to reimpose the death penalty on drug-related offenses has been approved on third and final reading at the House of Representatives.

The lower house in a session on Tuesday passed House Bill 4727—216 yes, 54 no and one abstention—seeking to reimpose capital punishment for heinous drug-related offenses.

The bill was approved on final reading just a few days after its second reading approval last Wednesday.

The ball is now in the hands of the Senate, where the deliberations over the bill face a gridlock over discussions on the country’s treaty obligations to abolish the death sentence.

Opposition lawmakers had said they would question the bill once it is signed into law before the Supreme Court for violating the three-day notice rule in the 1987 Constitution.

“It is not seasonable as it violates the three-day notice rule prescribed by Section 26(2) of Article VI of the Constitution,” Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman earlier said in a press conference.

The said section in the Constitution states that “No bill passed by either House shall become a law unless it has passed three readings on separate days and printed copies thereof in its final form had been distributed to its Members three days before its passage, except when the President certifies to the necessity of its immediate enactment.”

Lagman also cited Sec. 58 of Rule X of the House rules which provides that: “No bill or joint resolution shall become law unless it passes three (3) readings on separate days and printed copies thereof in its final form are distributed to the Members three (3) days before its passage except when the President certifies to the necessity of its immediate enactment.”

Lagman said the third reading approval of the bill should be next week.

Still, whether or not the bill is passed this week or the next, Lagman said the minority bloc “Magnificent 7″ would question the legality of the bill before the Supreme Court once the bill is signed into law.

“Our next step would wait until the President signs it into law, and once it is signed into law, hindi pa tuyo ang tinta, pupunta na kaming Korte Suprema (even though the ink is not yet dry, we will proceed to the Supreme Court immediately),” Lagman said.

The bill hurdled second reading approval by voice voting last week, which means there was no record on how lawmakers registered their vote on the controversial bill.

Meanwhile, under third and final reading, lawmakers were able to explain their vote under nominal voting before passing the death penalty bill.

The death penalty bill has been amended to limit its coverage to drug-related offenses, in a bid to support the administration’s bloody narcotics crackdown that has claimed over 7,000 lives.

The bill as it has been amended excluded plunder, rape and treason from the death sentence.

The bill will not impose a mandatory death sentence, giving the judge the leeway whether to impose life sentence or the maximum penalty of death on convicts.

The bill will punish with death or life imprisonment the following drug-related offenses:

importation of dangerous drugs

sale, trading, administration, dispensation, delivery, distribution and transportation of dangerous drugs maintenance of a den, dive or resort

manufacture of dangerous drugs and/or controlled precursors and essential chemicals

misappropriation, misapplication or failure to account for confiscated, seized or surrendered dangerous drugs

planting of evidence

Possession of drugs will only be penalized with the maximum offense of life imprisonment.

The bill stated that the death penalty should not be imposed on children below 18 years old or senior citizens over 70 years of age at the time of the commission of the crime.

The penalty will be carried out by hanging, firing squad or lethal injection. RAM/rga