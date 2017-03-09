Criticism against Duterte is not destabilization, says Lorenzana

Despite claims of ouster plots against President Rodrigo Duterte, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana maintained on Thursday that they have not monitored such plans, stressing that criticisms do not amount to destabilization.

“In the military, we’ve asked the intelligence community, there is none. Maybe in the civilian sector I don’t know if there is. I’m not saying there is but with what I read in the papers everyday, as far as the military is concerned, there is none,” he said in a forum on security threat assessment at Camp Aguinaldo.

“Criticism to the President is not destabilization. We must accept that there will be criticisms on what we do, whether we do right or good. Meron talagang criticism yan (There will be criticisms). Let’s accept that. In fact, we should use that as guidance on how good we are doing,” he added.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar has repeatedly claimed a destabilization plot is being hatched based on a classified intelligence report despite the denial of top security officials.

Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano also alleged in a press briefing last week that drug lords were taking part in destabilization efforts against the President.

Lorenzana acknowledged that drug lords are “very powerful” but said they will have a hard time to unseat the President.

He said, however, they have not monitored any drug lords taking part in ouster plots./rga

