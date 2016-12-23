MMDA counts on Mocha to push ‘Kabisote’-less film fest

Say what you want about staunch Duterte supporter Mocha Uson, but the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is standing by its decision to tap the sexy entertainer-turned-blogger as this year’s ambassador for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which kicks off with a grand parade in Manila today.

“Change should not be limited only to a certain sector of society, it should be all-encompassing,” MMDA officer in charge and general manager Tim Orbos said. “The changes in the film fest, it’s for everyone and [Uson] embodies that because she cuts across all sectors as proven by what she has done in the past election.”

The MMFF executive committee, where Orbos sits as overall chair, earlier drew flak from various quarters over the exclusion of blockbuster film franchises that had become mainstays in the previous festivals. Most notable of these were “Enteng Kabisote 10,” “Super Parental Guardians” and “Mano Po 7: Tsinoy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics warned of plunging revenues because of the absence of such crowd-drawing flicks. The MMFF last year raked in P1.2 billion in ticket sales.

But Orbos explained that even if the festival fails to surpass last year’s earnings, the 2016 edition should already be considered a success for encouraging producers to come up with “artistic Filipino films.”

This year’s MMFF will also grant an unprecedented 30-percent discount on tickets bought by students, senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs).

And citing Uson’s strong presence on social media, the MMDA hopes she could drum up more support for the 42nd edition of the annual film fest. Uson has over 4.6 million followers on Facebook.