Duterte admin’s rating up 5 points in latest SWS survey

The net satisfaction rating of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte rose five points in the first quarter of 2017 and remained “very good,” according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey.

The administration scored an overall performance rating of a “very good” +66 in March, up from +61 in December last year, +66 in September, and 50 in June.

According to the SWS, the terminologies for the net satisfaction ratings are as follows: +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to –9, “neutral”; –10 to –29, “poor”; –30 to –49, “bad”; –50 to –69, “very bad”; –70 and below, “execrable.”

The March 2017 survey was conducted from March 25-28, using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide – 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It has a sampling error of ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.

In the same First Quarter 2017 SWS survey first published in BusinessWorld, 75 percent of respondents were “satisfied” with the national government, while nine percent were “dissatisfied” and 16 percent “undecided.”

The administration registered the highest net satisfaction rating in the President’s bailiwick Mindanao with +79, up from +78 in December last year. The national administration also got a net satisfaction rating of +67 (up from +58) in the Visayas, +62 (up from +53) in the National Capital Region, and +60 (up from +56) in Balance Luzon.

According to economic class, the administration got a net satisfaction rating of +61 (up from +55) among the Class ABC, +66 (up from +61) in Class D, and +69 (up from +62) in Class E.

The survey also said that of the 15 performance issues comprising the Governance Report Card, the administration got a “very good” score in one, a “good” score in 10, and “moderate” in four issues.

The Duterte administration got a very good net rating of +63 on the issue “helping the poor” with 76 percent satisfied, 13 percent dissatisfied, and 11 percent undecided. The rating is slightly down from +66 in December last year, +63 in September, and up from +51 in June.

The Duterte government registered these “good” scores in the following issues: Developing science and technology, +49 (from +50); Fighting terrorism, +47 (from +41); Defending the country’s territorial rights, +46 (from +54); Foreign relations, +46 (retained at +46); Providing jobs, +43 (from +51); Fighting crime, +41 (from +50); Eradicating graft and corruption, +39 (from +45); Solving the problem of extrajudicial killings, +37 (from +40); Reconciliation with Muslim rebels, +33 (retained at +33); and Reconciliation with communist rebels, +32 (from +30).

The Duterte administration registered these “moderate” scores in the following issues: Ensuring that no family will ever be hungry, +22 (from +34); Recovering the hidden wealth stolen by Marcos and his cronies, +22 (from +24); Resolving the traffic problem, +21; Fighting inflation, +13 (from +25). CBB