Filipino artists express sympathy for Marawi, lament martial law declaration

Following a clash between the Maute group and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), people in Marawi have been subject to violence and terror.

The AFP has officially confirmed both sides experiencing injuries and casualties, while Marawi City Mayor Majul Usman Gandamra confirmed reports of fires, a blackout and continuing gunshots.

The plight of civilians and troops has gripped the nation, with many taking to social media to follow the news or provide their own commentary.

Filipino artists, from the spheres of film, television, music and literature, voiced out their respective stands. Actress Anne Curtis, singer-model Matteo Guidicelli and beauty queen-actress Megan Young have voiced their concern:

Praying for Peace in Marawi… please be safe ating mga kababayan 💔 — Anne Curtis-Smith (@annecurtissmith) May 23, 2017

Also let’s all pray for Marawi city. God bless us. Peace to the world. — Matteo Guidicelli (@mateoguidicelli) May 23, 2017

Prayers, thoughts and love to all parts of the world being terrorized. I can’t even begin to imagine how terrifying it might be. 🙏 — Ria Atayde (@RiaAtayde) May 23, 2017

Young also called for support for victims of the Manchester concert bombing, which took the lives of young children:

Praying for Marawi. Praying for Manchester. — Megan Young (@meganbata) May 23, 2017

Devastating news all around. Now- more than ever- is the time to unite, stand together & help our brother & sisters in need. #PrayForMarawi — Lauren Young (@loyoung) May 23, 2017

Besides showing support for troops, singer-songwriter Jim Paredes called for aid:

To the AFP, may God protect you as you defend this country. #PrayForMarawi — Jim (@Jimparedes) May 23, 2017

Bianca Gonzalez shared an important message on terrorism:

“Terrorism knows no boundaries and recognizes no moral code. It seeks to divide us, in that it must fail. These are monsters, not any race.” — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 23, 2017

Praying for you as you face another day, Marawi. Stay safe, Mindanao. — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) May 23, 2017

Maxene Magalona also chimed in on being united against terrorism:

A lot also inevitably got political. Singer Leah Navarro and actress Agot Isidro criticized President Rodrigo Duterte when initially he decided to continue with his trip abroad to meet with Russian president and prime minister Vladimir Putin:

Duterte has since cut his trip short, postponing talks with Russia. Navarro also defended those who were looking for Vice President Leni Robredo during President Duterte’s absence:

Doing her job: be ready to succeed the president. She has been removed from the Cabinet, not given any power, not even as caretaker. https://t.co/LKLIO9mQlF — Leah Navarro (@leahnavarro) May 23, 2017

Vice President Robredo has been stripped away of certain roles, such as attending Cabinet meetings and chairing the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council. Robredo has been critical of Duterte’s alleged human rights violations, particularly those that reportedly stem from the war on drugs, and which have taken thousands of mostly poor Filipinos’ lives since the President took office.

Navarro also expressed support for troops and people in Marawi:

Blogger and Presidential Communications Operations Office assistant secretary Mocha Uson was quick to defend the President against those citing his absence during a time of crisis:

When others pointed out that she lambasted Robredo’s absence when a typhoon broke out in Bicol, Robredo’s hometown, she also responded to detractors:

Robredo was then on a family vacation in the U.S., but managed relief operations while she was abroad.

Uson also called for unity:

Rock musician and Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan wrote about being brave in the face of terror:

anak wag tayong magpatakot sa mga may layunin ay manakit at manakot. tayo ay makiramay, mag ingat at maging alisto. WAG KANG MATAKOT — Raymund Marasigan (@raymsmercygun) May 23, 2017

Prominent figures from the literary scene also took a stand on social media. Author Dean Francis Alfar lamented the recently declared martial law on Mindanao, stating that it was a repetition of history:

Author Ninotchka Rosca likewise condemned the martial law declaration:

Meanwhile, President Duterte stands by his word on martial law which will last for at least 60 days. However, implementation of martial law is still up for approval in Congress. JB

