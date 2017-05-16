De Lima: I’ll defend Mocha Uson from slut-shaming

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima on Tuesday extended her well wishes to newly appointed Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, saying she would be the first to defend the former sexy star from the slut-shaming remarks being hurled against her.

“I was also once a simple private citizen who was suddenly given the chance to devote myself – my time, my education, my professional skills, my passion – to the service of our countrymen. So, in a way, I know how excited, honored and, perhaps, apprehensive Ms. Uson is to prove herself worthy of the trust given to her. Therefore, I sincerely wish her all the luck,” De Lima said in a statement.

De Lima asked the public not to judge Uson, now a blogger, based on her past profession as “those things are personal to her, and that is between her and her God.”

“I would be the first to defend her against attacks that focus on people’s perception of her character or morality, based on what she used to do for a living. I would ask people not to slut-shame her, to use her past career, relationships or sexual history to malign her, to subject her to misogynistic attacks, or any other form of ad hominem attacks, for that matter,” the senator said.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Uson as PCOO Assistant Secretary in charge of Malacañang’s social media properties, a decision that was both lauded and widely criticized online.

De Lima urged Uson to use her new position to spread the truth and not “fake news,” and to “resist the temptation of blindly following your President.”

“For one, I hope that she will be a purveyor of truth, rather than propaganda; of responsibly gathered and vetted facts and news, rather than so-called ‘alternative facts’ and fake news. She is no longer just a private blogger or social media personality; she is now a civil servant,” De Lima said.

“For another, it matters, not just what she says, but also how she delivers it. I implore her to be more circumspect about her choice of words and way of saying them. I do not mean that she ought to use sophisticated words. In fact, I do encourage her to speak plainly. Plain but cleanly. Be aware that our children are listening to us,” she added.

The senator went on: “Ms. Uson, it is said that the pen is mightier than the sword. Take care of the instrument – your voice – that you are wielding. Take care not to lace your tongue with the poison of lies, misinformation, misdirection, manipulation, or doubletalk. Resist the temptation of blindly following your President, who may ask you to apply your talent and gift to sow discord or to persecute those who displease him. In other words, I ask you to be a servant of the people because the product of your instrument – the information you disseminate, the thoughts you convey through your mouth, pen, or your keyboard – will have an impact on the lives of millions of Filipinos. It may spell the difference between nation-building and nation-destruction.”

Uson is being accused of peddling fake news online against the President’s critics to defend the administration. In March, Uson’s program over radio station DZRH was suspended after she spewed expletives against Vice President Leni Robredo. IDL/rga

