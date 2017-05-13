Duterte set to appoint more Mocha Girls

President Rodrigo Duterte disclosed on Saturday that he was set to appoint more Mocha Girls in the government following the designation of Mocha Uson as assistant secretary for social media under the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

“Not all. But they if they want to work. There is nothing wrong working for government. I absolutely I see none,” Duterte said in an ambush interview in Hong Kong.

Uson was with the Mocha Girls in Hong Kong where they performed on stage for the members of the Filipino community.

Asked what position the Mocha Girls would be appointed to, Duterte said: “Ah well it’s not (for) secretary,” Duterte said. “But that is a job that is appropriate to their qualification. There is no problem with me for a Filipino who wants to work.” /atm