Makati top cop, intel chief sacked after subordinates’ arrest for extortion

The Makati police chief and his intelligence division chief were sacked after four of their men were arrested for trying to extort P400,000 from businessmen, Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said on Wednesday.

Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, PNP chief, ordered the relief of Senior Supt. Dionisio Bartolome, chief of the Makati City Police Station, and Chief Insp. Oscar Pagulayan, his intelligence division chief, who is the immediate supervisor of the extortion suspects.

The four intelligence division cops – PO2 Harley Garcera, PO2 Clarence Maynes, PO1 Tim Santos, and PO1 Jeffrey Caniete – were arrested for threatening to kill their victims and their families if they would not pay P400,000.

They were arrested in an entrapment operation by the PNP Counter-Intelligence Task Force CITF) at the corner of Merville Axis Road in Pasay City.

Their victims are owners of a bike shop on Kalayaan Road in Makati.

“They released the complainants after paying the initial P100,000 with the agreement of completing the balance on the following day, or else their family will all be killed,” Senior Supt. Chiquito Malayo, CITF chief, said.

In an ambush interview with reporters, Malayo said the CITF also launched a manhunt against the suspects’ four accomplices – a retired police officer, an active polic officer, and two civilians.

The suspects are now detained at the CITF headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City pending the filing of complaints against them for robbery and extortion and possibly kidnapping.

Administrative complaints will also be filed against them. /atm