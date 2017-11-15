Mabel Cama rape-slay case: 3 more eyed as persons of interest

The Eastern Police District (EPD) is investigating three more persons of interest who might be considered as suspects in the rape and killing in Pasig City of bank employee Mabel Cama, a police official said Wednesday.

EPD head Police Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said aside from the two men they have earlier questioned, probers have three names of persons who might be behind the grisly crime that took place just 100 meters from Cama’s home.

He, however, declined to give details about the three other persons of interest while the investigation is ongoing so it would not preempt follow-up operation being conducted by the Pasig City Police Station.

The police earlier named Randy Oavenada and Diolan Acebuche as persons of interest for their inconsistent statements. They were released after being questioned by authorities but have been warned not to hide.

Sapitula also said that Paracale, Camarines Norte Mayor Lourdes Biguera, owner of the Mega Bus Line and the parking compound where Cama’s body was found, has offered P50,000 reward for those who could provide information that could lead to the arrest of the killers.

“During the dialogue with the owner including Carlito Cama, the father of the victim, the owner committed herself to summon all of their employees and ask for their cooperation,” the police chief said.