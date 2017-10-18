Army-PNP-MILF team pounce on BIFF bomb maker

MAGUINDANAO – Combined police, military and Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members arrested on Tuesday an alleged bomb maker of a local ISIS-inspired jihadist group in Datu Salibo town here.

The suspect is believed to be member of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) special operations group responsible for bomb attacks against soldiers and MILF members.

Senior Supt. Agustin Tello, Maguindanao police chief, identified the suspect as Mahdi Abdulla, 27, of Barangay Pagatin, Datu Salibo.

Tello said government forces acted on intelligence information provided by the MILF and local residents who have gone weary of BIFF atrocities.

According to the official, Abdullah, known as “Rok,” was a bomb expert and believed to be a student of Malaysian bomb expert Zulkifli bin Hir.

Military and police intelligence operatives suspect Abdullah of being part of a BIFF hit squad that targets off duty soldiers along Maguindanao highways.

Tello said the 5 p.m. joint operation led to the recovery of a fragmentation grenade, illegal drugs and bomb making components from Abdullah’s house.

Abdullah has been turned over to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group for the filing of charges. /cbb