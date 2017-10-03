Aguirre: ‘Yellows’ are intensifying moves to oust Duterte

The “yellows” have intensified its campaign to oust President Rodrigo Duterte, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Tuesday.

“They, the yellows, are intensifying the actions against the President,” Aguirre told reporters.

He said the allegations against the President and his family are part of the opposition’s black propaganda.

Earlier, the Office of the Ombudsman said they are investigating the supposed unexplained wealth of the President and his family.

READ: Ombudsman probes Duterte family’s wealth

The President’s son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte was also accused of being part of a Chinese drug triad.

Aguirre is one of the guests in the launching of the group Citizen National Guard (CNG), a group composed of retired members of the military, Muslims, and other professionals expressing their support to Duterte.

“We call on all patriotic Filipinos to discard ideological differences, party affiliations, disparity of religious beliefs and regional origins, to close our ranks, stand behind one flag, commit our honor, dedicate our lives to fight as best we can in defense of our country, support our President and assure a better life for the coming Filipino generations,” the group said in a statement.

Aguirre, on the other hand, said he created a similar group composed of lawyers and retired members of the military and police.

“Unofficially, I have created a group. This, in my own little way I can help thwart the moves of the opposition to oust the President,” said Aguirre.

While he refused to give the name of his group, he said he is hoping that it will be launched soon.

“Its primary advocacy is call to respect the mandate of the President,” he said. /je