Kids take part in anti-tyranny rally at Luneta Park

They raised their hands while holding a placard, saying no to martial law.

They are young children — aged eight to 12 years old.

The moment they sat on the grass, holding the placard which reads: “No to martial law. Defend job Philippines,” the five kids immediately caught the attention of the media and even some people attending the rally at the Luneta Park in Manila.

The young children were just among the thousands of people, mostly wearing black shirts, who have gathered at the park on Thursday, which was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte as the National Day of Protest.

The protest action, organized by the Movement Against Tyranny, was slated at 5 p.m.

Asked if they knew what they were doing at the park, the only boy in the group said: “Nagra-rally para itaas ang sahod ng mga manggagawa.”

(We’re rallying to raise the wages of the workers.)

Three of the kids were children of 37-year-old Arlyn Duhaylungsod, a member of the Samahan ng mga Mangagawa.

Her fourth and youngest son was also with her at the rally site.

Duhaylungsod said her husband was also at the rally and is also a member of Samahan ng mga Manggagawa.

“Wala kasing kasama sa bahay kaya sinama ko na sila,” she said of her children.

(No one will stay with them at home so I brought them with me.)

Old and young came to join the rally. /je