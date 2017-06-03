No declaration of martial law in Metro after Resorts World attack—Palace

Malacañang on Saturday allayed the fears of the public on the possible declaration of martial law in Metro Manila following the fatal incident at the Resorts World Manila where 38 people, including the gunman, died.

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the incident does not fall under the requirements of the Constitution for the declaration of martial law.

“The incident in the Resorts World Manila is thus an isolated case which does not constitute rebellion or invasion, which are the grounds for the declaration of martial law as prescribed by the Constitution and which the President is sworn to abide by and protect when he took his oath of office,” Abella said in a statement.

He reiterated the incident was not a terrorist act but “a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual.”

“The Philippine National Police (PNP) has conducted an initial investigation showing that the gunman did not shoot any civilian but only fired shots at LED televisions, burned gambling tables, and stole gambling chips worth P113 million, before he forcibly entered a hotel room where he burned and shot himself,” he said.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Dir. Oscar Albayalde said on Friday they had not recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that he declare martial law in the metropolis.

Albayalde said security officials monitored no terrorist threat in Metro Manila after the casino attack.

He said the government’s intelligence community was constantly monitoring terrorist groups in Metro Manila.

Despite saying that Metro Manila was currently free of terror threats, he said the Philippine National Police (PNP) was on full alert. IDL