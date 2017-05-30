House adopts resolution dismissing Duterte impeachment complaints

The House of Representatives formally junked the impeachment complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte.

This after the lower House during plenary session on Tuesday voted to adopt the resolution that found no substance in the impeachment complaints against the Chief Executive.

The lower House in a vote of 217 votes adopted House Resolution 1015 which found no substance in the two impeachment complaints filed by Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano.

This after the House justice committee found no substance in the impeachment complaints for being merely hearsay evidence.

At least four lawmakers voted against the resolution.

In explaining his no vote, Alejano slammed his colleagues for giving Duterte one year of immunity, which is another year for the latter to perpetuate his alleged state policy of killings of drug suspects.

“One year of immunity is an additional year to add upon the thousands of deaths resulting from the President’s war on drugs,” Alejano said.

According to Section 3, Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, no impeachment proceedings should be initiated against an impeachable officer more than once within a period of one year.

Alejano filed the two impeachment complaints against Duterte for his alleged role in state-sponsored killings and the Davao Death Squad, his alleged hidden wealth, as well as his alleged inaction to uphold the country’s sovereign rights over the West Philippine Sea, Panatag Shoal and Benham Rise amid the administration’s cooling of ties with China.

With his impeachment complaints dismissed, Alejano said he would take his ouster bid against President Duterte to the International Criminal Court, where the chief executive already faces a complaint for crimes against humanity with his allies in connection with his administration’s brutal drug war. JE

