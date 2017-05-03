CA panel rejects Gina Lopez’ appointment

A panel of the Commission on Appointments (CA) rejected on Wednesday the appointment of controversial Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

The decision of the CA’s committee on environment and natural resources was reached in an executive session held at the Senate.

The committee presented its recommendation to the CA plenary, which will vote whether to adopt or reject it.

At least three senators had openly said they would vote for Lopez— Senate Majority Leader Vicente “Tito” Sotto III, Senators Manny Pacquiao and Joseph Victir “JV” Ejercito.

‘It’s not often you find somebody who has that courage to go against the giant mining firms, the tycoons of the mining industry. So whatever they said about her (Lopez), let’s not miss this opportunity pass with somebody who would really implement ‘yung (the) mining law, without fear or favor,” Ejercito said before the executive session.

President Rodrigo Duterte reappointed the Secretary after she failed to get the CA nod before Congress went on a six-week break last March 15.

But Lopez was faced with strong opposition and criticisms after she ordered the closure of 23 mines and the suspension of five others.

Aside from Lopez, the CA had also rejected the appointment of former ad interim Foreign Affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay Jr. amid questions on his citizenship. IDL

