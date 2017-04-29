Saturday, April 29, 2017
Bataan town councilor gunned down

/ 02:45 PM April 29, 2017

HERMOSA, Bataan—A municipal councilor was shot dead shortly before noon on Saturday (April 29) as he left his house in Barangay (village) Cataning, police said.

Councilor Danilo Basi was shot in the head and chest by two men who were riding a motorcycle. Basi was a businessman before he ran for office and won last year.

TAGS: Bataan, councilor, Crime, Danilo Basi, Shooting
