Bataan town councilor gunned down
HERMOSA, Bataan—A municipal councilor was shot dead shortly before noon on Saturday (April 29) as he left his house in Barangay (village) Cataning, police said.
Councilor Danilo Basi was shot in the head and chest by two men who were riding a motorcycle. Basi was a businessman before he ran for office and won last year.
