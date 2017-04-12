Robredo urges prayers as ‘calamity, uncertainty’ grip PH

Vice President Leni Robredo enjoined fellow Christians observing the Holy Week to pray for and help those who suffer while “our country is in the midst of calamity and uncertainty.”

“My family and I join our fellow Christians in the observance of Holy Week,” Robredo said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This season has always been a time for reflection and renewal, more so today as our country is in the midst of calamity and uncertainty,” she said.

But the Vice President reiterated the Holy See’s assurance to the people that “Jesus is present in our many brothers and sisters who today endure sufferings like His Own.”

“As we rededicate ourselves to God and the renewal of our faith, let us also rededicate ourselves to love and respect one another. Let us pray for and help those who suffer,” Robredo said.

“Let us continue to seek the mercy and compassion of the crucified Lord. May His death give us lives that love and serve others,” she added. CBB