BREAKING: Sueno has been sacked — Aguirre

President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II confirmed Tuesday morning.

In an radio interview, Aguirre was asked to confirm reports that Sueno had been removed as head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“Sagutin ko lang po nang maikli: Opo,” Aguirre told Noli de Castro on the dzMM morning show Kabayan. (Let me answer that briefly: Yes) CBB

