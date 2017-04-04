Monday, April 3, 2017
BREAKING: Sueno has been sacked — Aguirre

/ 06:35 AM April 04, 2017
ismael sueno

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2017, that Ismael Sueno has been fired by President Rodrigo Duterte as head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO / MALACANANG

President Rodrigo Duterte has fired Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II confirmed Tuesday morning.

In an radio interview, Aguirre was asked to confirm reports that Sueno had been removed as head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

“Sagutin ko lang po nang maikli: Opo,” Aguirre told Noli de Castro on the dzMM morning show Kabayan. (Let me answer that briefly: Yes) CBB

