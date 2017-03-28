DSWD exec twits EU: Just engage in child porn

Social Welfare Assistant Secretary Lorraine Marie Badoy took to social media to slam critics of President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs and people supposedly behind an alleged “destabilization” plot against the administration.

In a Facebook post, Badoy, who was appointed in February, advised the European Union to just “engage in child porn.” The EU has been critical of Duterte’s drug war amid allegations of human rights violations and extrajudicial killings, with its parliament calling for the release of detained Sen. Leila de Lima, the President’s staunchest critic.

Badoy also boasted of Duterte’s high approval ratings in surveys and his early lead in TIME Magazine’s online poll on the most influential people in the world.

“President Rodrigo Duterte’s love affair with the Filipino people is like a jet plane that’s just taken off. Nothing and no one can stop it right now. He is beloved. Just look at the TIME Magazine survey of Top 100 Men and Women for 2017… Plus 9 out of 10 Filipinos right now approve of him. Wrap your dim minds around that, you clowns. Nine out of ten,” Badoy wrote on Facebook.

“So if I wanted to topple his government and if I wanted to destroy him and take his place, and IF I had half a teaspoon of IQ on me, I’d wait. Bide my time. Wait for when he trips and makes some HUGE error so that people turn against him and his approval ratings go on a downward dizzy spiral.

THEN and only THEN would it be the time to let your cash flow to pay the EU idiots with galls as huge as Goodyear blimps to call for the president’s resignation,” she added.

Badoy also criticized Vice President Leni Robredo, whom supporters of Duterte accused of being part of the destabilization plot against his government.

Badoy advised Robredo and Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, another critic of the President, to just bake cupcakes and do crochet.

“In the meantime, learn a craft. Mag-gantsilyo club muna kayo (Join a crocheting club), Trillanes, Leni, etc. Bake ng red velvet cupcakes. Tapos yung mga taga EU, mag online child porn muna kayo. Dyan naman kayo magaling eh (Those in the EU, engage in online child porn for the meantime. That’s where you’re good at anyway). (Wow. Uproar.) That’s my advice for you, ninnies. For now, I won’t charge you for it. Libre yan. Pero ulit ulitin nyo pa tong katangahan nyo, may charge na ha (That’s for free. But once you repeat your stupidities, I will charge you already). You’re welcome,” Badoy said.

Badoy, a vocal supporter of Duterte on social media, is the daughter of former Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Anacleto Badoy, who chaired the antigraft court’s third division that heard the plunder trial of convicted former President and now Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada. IDL/rga