Sara Duterte to enforce smoking, liquor ban in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Sara Duterte is forming an anti-vice unit against violators of the smoking and alcohol restrictions in effect in the city for over 20 years already.

The anti-vice regulation unit will have to wait until April 3 though, when she will issue an executive order that will unify the alcohol and the anti-smoking bans into a single regulation.

In a meeting with some 200 managers and owners of entertainment establishments here on Tuesday, Duterte said she has learned that some bars and restaurants have been taking customer orders for alcohol after 1 a.m. when the ban should be in effect.

She added that some establishments have served liquor to minors and that smokers have been puffing their cigarettes in public places where they should be banned.

Duterte said she did not want to shut down businesses, which was why she called night establishment owners and managers to a meeting.

She said the meeting was a reminder that they should follow the law.

“We are here to help you, to support you — that is why we have this meeting. We don’t want to close your businesses,” Duterte said, adding that bars, clubs, and other similar establishments have been helping in the growth of the city. However, she said this did not exempt them from following local legislation.

To prevent violations, Duterte said she would form the anti-vice unit upon returning to work on April 3. She earlier took a maternity leave.

“They will conduct raids and if they find proof that you have been violating or circumventing these laws, your establishment might be closed,” Duterte warned. SFM/rga