PNP hits back at HRW: Drug crackdown not a ‘war against the poor’

The Philippine National Police (PNP) refuted the claim of an international human rights group that President Duterte’s war against illegal drugs was a “war against the poor.”

“What’s the basis for them to say that?” PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos said during a press conference at Camp Crame when asked if their drug war only targeted those in the poor communities.

In the hierarchy of a drug syndicate, Carlos said that there are more targets in the lower echelon, which explains why fewer drug bosses are neutralized compared to the ordinary pushers and users.

“Most of our targets are in the lower echelon of a drug group but we were also able to get high-value targets,” he said.

Carlos said the Human Rights Watch (HRW) should also recognize that despite the killing of thousands of drug suspects, the PNP was able to arrest 48,000 drug personalities.

“We have the 48,000 people arrested alive. Ito ‘yung resulta nung ating kampanya sa illegal na droga (this is the result of our campaign against illegal drugs),” he added.

The New York-based group released a 124-page report showing details of extrajudicial killings allegedly committed by the police.

It said the PNP planted evidence—guns, ammunition and drugs—in the crime scene to implicate victims to drug activities. JE