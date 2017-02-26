Military checking reports of German beheading

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The military said it was confirming reports that the Abu Sayyaf has beheaded its kidnap victim—German national Jeurgen Kantner.

Major General Carlito Galvez Jr., chief of the Western Mindanao Command, confirmed receiving reports about Kantner’s beheading, “but we need body of proof.”

Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza earlier called on the Abu Sayyaf group holding Kantner to spare the life of the German national.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am appealing to them to please spare the life of innocent and helpless Kantner,” Dureza said in a text message to the Inquirer.

A Radyo Inquirer report on Sunday said the group of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Muammar Askali alias Abu Rami beheaded Kantner in Sitio Talibang, Barangay Buanza, Indanan, Sulu.

The Abu Sayyaf had set the deadline for the payment of the P30 million ransom at 3 p.m. on Sunday or it would behead Kantner.

Kantner and his wife Sabine Merz were sailing on Malaysian waters when they were kidnapped on November 5 last year. Sabine was killed by the bandits.