DOJ to probe ‘fake ambush’ on convict’s wife

The Department of Justice on Saturday said it would investigate the alleged ambush of Lalaine Madrigal-Martinez, the wife of a convicted kidnapper detained at the military’s custodial center in Camp Aguinaldo.

“The claim of an ambush by Lalaine Madrigal-Martinez is a serious matter. As Justice Secretary, I take such report, especially by the supposed victim, seriously. I will be remiss in my duty if I did not take it seriously,” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said in a statement.

Martinez is the wife kidnapper Noel Martinez, who is currently detained at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) custodial center in Quezon City. He is along with other New Bilibid Prison inmates who testified against Sen. Leila de Lima during the House of Representatives inquiry on the illegal drug trade at the national penitentiary during her term as justice secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is why I have tasked the NBI to get to the bottom of this,” Aguirre said.

On Friday, the justice secretary claimed that the car of Martinez, was “ambushed” at the Santa Ana race track (now Circuit Makati).

But there were no police reports of any shooting incident near the Santa Ana Race track.

Aguirre said the DOJ would “come out with a statement after the NBI has finished with its ongoing investigation of the supposed ambush on Lalaine Madrigal-Martinez.

“I would rather be serious than lax in the discharge of my functions,” he said. CDG