Clashes between military, NPA erupt in 3 Mindanao provinces

DAVAO CITY—Fresh clashes involving government forces and the New People’s Army (NPA) broke out in the provinces of Sarangani, Compostela Valley and Davao Oriental on Saturday, the military said.

Capt. Rhyan Batchar, spokesperson of the Army’s 10th Infantry Division – which has jurisdiction over the said provinces, said a soldier was injured when elements of the 73rd Infantry Battalion battled NPA rebels in Barangay (village) Little Datal Anggas in Alabel, Sarangani for two-hours starting 10:30 a.m.

Batchar said the wounded soldier, whom he did not identify, was immediately airlifted to the military hospital in Panacan here.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said three separate firefights also took place between soldiers under the 60th Infantry Battalion and communist rebels in Barangay Bollucan in Laak, Compostela Valley.

Batchar said the first firefight in Laak occurred around 10:40 a.m. and lasted for about an hour. Armored Personnel Carriers pursued the rebels and engaged them in a second clash. Foot soldiers later caught with the fleeing rebels and engaged them in another firefight, Batchar said.

He said in Davao Oriental, a brief clash also took place when NPA rebels ambushed three military trucks in Barangay San Jose in Caraga town around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. No casualties had been reported.

Batchar said the military had dispatched MG520 attack helicopters and fired artillery rounds against the rebels.

“Ground forces are now conducting clearing operations to determine and assess the effectiveness of the fire support while searching for possible enemy casualties,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Gov’t declares all-out war on Reds

NPA on all-out war: Bring it on