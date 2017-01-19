Korean businessman killed inside Camp Crame

Hanjin executive Jee Ick Joo who was abducted in October last year was strangled to death inside Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The Department of Justice (DOJ) resolution which approved the filing of kidnapping-for-ransom with homicide against Senior Police Officer 3 (SPO3) Ricky Sta. Isabel, SP04 Roy Villegas, Ramon Yalung and several John Does said that all respondents failed to submit evidence denying their participation in the crime.

Jee, together with house help Marisa D. Morquicho, was taken by two unidentified men from their house in Pampanga on Oct. 18, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her testimony, Morquicho said the men introduced themselves as police officers and ordered her to accompany them to Jee’s room.

She said while on their way to Manila, the men informed her that her boss was involved in illegal drug activities. Morquicho said after they arrived at Camp Crame, she was transferred to Sta. Isabel’s car and eventually released.

On the other hand, PO2 Christopher Baldovino said in his testimony that he was part of the surveillance operation that was conducted prior to the abduction of Jee.

“He joined the operation as he believed then that the operation is a legitimate police operation against the herein victim who, according to respondent Sta. Isabel is involved in illegal drugs,” the DOJ resolution stated.

Accused Villegas, on the other hand, gave the details about how Jee was killed.

In his affidavit, he said while inside Camp Crame, he heard Sta. Isabel talking to a certain “Sir Dumlao” where he overheard him say “Sir, ang alam ko ay kilala nyo ang mga taong ito dahil ang pagkakaalam ko ay sanction niyo ito.”

Villegas further said that Sta. Isabel was the one who brought a packaging tape and surgical gloves and ordered them to cover the head of the victim and follow him instead of Dumlao.

“He finally recalls seeing respondent Sta. Isabel strangling and killing the victim,” the DOJ resolution stated.

After the victim was killed, Villegas said Sta. Isabel called a certain “Ding” who agreed to receive the body in exchange for P30,000 and a golf set.

Then, the body was brought to the funeral parlor in Caloocan.

“He reiterates that he thought all along that the surveillance and police operations which he participated in are legitimate police operations.”

“When he realized it, he did not resist and instead, he obeyed the instruction of respondent Sta. Isabel for fear of his life and that of his family,” the same resolution stated.

The DOJ said the respondents failed to counter the evidence against them as well as the testimonies of Morquicho, the victim’s wife Kyungjin Choi and the admission made by Villegas and Baldovino.

“Until now, no controverting evidence was filed by any of the respondents despite the opportunity given to them,” the DOJ resolution stated.

“As the victim was killed during and in the course of his detention, respondents who acted in conspiracy are liable for the special complex crime of kidnapping for ransom with homicide.”

“The special complex crime of kidnapping for ransom with homicide is committed when the person was killed on the occasion, in connection, in the course of or subsequent to his detention, regardless of whether the killing was purposely sought or was merely an afterthought. In this case, it was respondent Sta. Isabel who killed the victim by strangulation,” the DOJ said. RAM