UP only PH university on THE’s 2016-2017 rankings

The University of the Philippines is on the list of Times Higher Education’s (THE) World University rankings and the only Philippine university that made it on the London-based publication’s list for 2016-2017.

UP ranked at 801 in THE’s overall rankings, and found itself outside the publication’s top 200 universities in Asia.

Placing 374th, The University of the Philippines was also the lone Philippine university in the top 400 of the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) top 400 universities ranking released last September.

The National University of Singapore remains as the top university in Asia in THE World University Rankings and is followed by the Nanyang Technological University, Peking University, University of Hong Kong and Tsinghua University.

Check the list of Times Higher Education’s World University 2016-2017 rankings here.