Aguirre says Duterte’s declaration of martial law ‘necessary’

Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Thursday defended President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to declare martial law in Mindanao, saying it was “in accordance with the Constitution and necessary to avoid the dismemberment of our nation.”

“The President is entitled to be presumed to be regularly performing the duties of his office, of course those who opposed the decision can go to the Supreme Court,” Aguirre added.

Duterte on Tuesday placed the entire Mindanao island under martial law following the siege staged by the Maute group in Marawi City. On Wednesday, he said he was contemplating extending it to Visayas because of its proximity to Mindanao and even the entire Philippines.

Duterte has repeatedly flirted with the idea of declaring martial law since his election last year, saying he could be compelled by his administration’s war on drugs.

Under the 1987 Constitution, the President has the authority to declare martial law in any part of the country or the entire country for a period of 60 days but Congress, voting jointly, may revoke or extend the proclamation.

The high court on the other hand can invalidate the declaration within 30 days if a petition challenging its legality was raised.

But Aguirre said those who oppose Duterte’s decision are doing so since “they view it as an obstacle to their own agenda” though he declined to elaborate on the matter.

“It’s better that they see the wisdom of the declaration of martial law and support the President,” he added. IDL/rga

