Slain Abu Sayyaf to be buried in Bohol

CLARIN, Bohol — The three Abu Sayyaf members killed during an ongoing clash in this 5th class municipality will be buried at a public cemetery here.

But the remains of Joselito Melloria will be claimed by their relatives in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town, an adjacent town.

The four were killed during pursuit operations that started past noon on Sunday when authorities were tipped off of their presence in Barangay Bacani, Clarin.

Melloria was first killed past 3 p.m. while the three others fell in the evening.

As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, a backhoe had been digging a gravesite for the three bodies so these would be buried in keeping with Islamic laws that the body should be buried within 24 hours from the time of death.

Capt. Jojo Mascarinas, 302nd Brigade spokesperson, said the three fatalities remained unidentified.

“We are still verifying their identities,” he added. CBB/rga

