U.S. administers 341.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 341,818,968 doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide as of Sunday morning and distributed 394,948,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

Those figures are up from the 341,039,972 doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 24 out of 394,936,815 doses delivered.

The agency said 188,472,188 people had received at least one dose while 163,025,726 people are fully vaccinated as of Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Sunday.

