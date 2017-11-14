Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Unruly crowd forces cancellation of Asean Music Festival at Ayala

/ 09:44 PM November 14, 2017

The Asean Music Festival at the Ayala Triangle was called off Tuesday night because of unruly crowd, radio reports said.

Some concertgoers were rushed to hospital or given first aid treatment after complaining of breathing difficulties.

