Unruly crowd forces cancellation of Asean Music Festival at Ayala
The Asean Music Festival at the Ayala Triangle was called off Tuesday night because of unruly crowd, radio reports said.
Some concertgoers were rushed to hospital or given first aid treatment after complaining of breathing difficulties.
