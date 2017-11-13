Maria Isabel Lopez summoned by LTO over infractions

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned former beauty queen and actress Maria Isabel Lopez for violating traffic rules on the use of cellphones while driving and for encroaching on the Asean lane, Radyo Inquirer 990AM reported on Monday.

The report said Lopez would face violations such as disregarding traffic signs, violation of the anti-distracted driving act and reckless driving.

Lopez drew flak from netizens after she posted on Facebook over the weekend that she removed some traffic cones along Edsa and used the Asean lane designated for world leaders attending the two-day 31st Asean summit in Manila.

The LTO’s move to summon Lopez came even after the latter apologized for her actions.

On Saturday, Lopez wrote on her social media accounts: “Driving with hazards “on” at the #aseanlane I removed the divider cones !! Then all the other motorists behind me followed! MMDA thinks I’m an official ASEAN delegate! If u can’t beat ‘em, join them! #nosticker #leadership #belikemaria #pasaway #selfpreservation”

She later issued an apology.

“The end doesn’t justify the means but I needed to answer the call of nature because I had been stuck in traffic for three hours. Sorry, but I’m only human,” Lopez said in an email to the Inquirer. /cbb

