Palace welcomes public support for martial law extension in Mindanao

Malacañang welcomed on Saturday the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing that most Filipinos supported President Rodrigo Duterte’s proposal to extend martial law in Mindanao until Dec. 31.

“Well, we’re certainly thankful that the majority of the Filipino people have shown support for the declaration of martial law ’no,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a press briefing on Saturday. “Note that although only 50 plus responded that they support the declaration of martial law, the undecided is still in two figures, ’no.”

“So it could be that the number of individuals supporting could still increase,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

An SWS survey result released on Friday found that 54 percent of adult Filipinos agreed and 30 percent disagreed with the President’s proposal to Congress to extend martial rule in Mindanao until the end of the year due to the attacks of Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists in Marawi City.

“But we stress that the declaration of martial law was necessary to deal with actual terrorism in Marawi,” Roque said. “It was not just a threat. It resulted in actual fighting and it lasted more than 50 days.”

“So we feel that the declaration was very much justified and we appreciate the support of the people for such a declaration,” he added.

SWS also said the net agreement with Duterte’s decision to extend martial law was highest in Mindanao at a “very strong” +41, followed by the Visayas at a “moderately strong” +22, Balance Luzon at a “moderately strong” +18, and Metro Manila at a “moderately strong” +16.

The third quarter survey, conducted from Sep. 23 to 27 among 1,500 respondents, had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, the Visayas and Mindanao. /atm