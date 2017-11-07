2 of 4 execs in SSS stock trading scandal ordered probed

Social Security System (SSS) Commissioner Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña said on Tuesday he has ordered a probe into the allegations of corruption and bribery involving two of four commissioners he had earlier sued for the stock trading issue at the agency.

“I am investigating allegations of bribery involving at least two of the four SSS executives named in the administrative complaint I filed last week,” La Viña said in a news briefing in Quezon City.

“I already informed SSS President Emmanuel Dooc as early as July that there were reports still to be verified that at least one stock broker may be paying cash bribes to SSS officials employed in the agencies investment sector,” he added.

La Viña said the officials, whom he declined to name, get “six-figure” monthly commissions from a stock broker.

Last week, La Viña filed administrative complaints against Executive Vice President for Investments Rizaldy Capulong, Equities Investment Division Chief Reginald Candelaria, Equities Product Development Head Ernesto Francisco Jr., and Chief Actuary George Ongkeko Jr.

He accused the officials of profiting illegally by trading stocks for their personal accounts. Candelaria and Ongkeko have since resigned from their posts.

“This sordid affair is a tale of corruption and abuse of the rich and powerful conspiring with those in government to take advantage of those who need social justice and protection the most, the very people the SSS is supposed to serve,” La Viña said.

He also welcomed calls to conduct a lifestyle check on SSS officials following the controversy.

“I welcome even the lifestyle check they are demanding of these officials. And if they want to check me, I’m [very] okay with that. I will cooperate fully and turn over all documents that will help his committee establish the truth,” he noted.

The official said he would be fully cooperating with the House probe led by Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone as it could help shed light on the matter.

“I welcome it with open arms,” he said.