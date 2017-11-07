Ombudsman to probe P6.4B ‘shabu’ shipment from China

The Office of the Ombudsman is set to investigate the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of metamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu into the country, following the congressional inquiries conducted by both Houses of Congress.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales issued Office Order No. 765 on October 13, creating a special panel of fact-finding investigators to look into the controversial cargo from China that slipped past the Bureau of Customs (BOC). The Inquirer obtained a copy of the order.

Morales directed the panel to submit its report or recommendation within 90 days from receipt of the House committee reports.

The Ombudsman fact-finding team would include as reference the committee reports from the House of Representatives, which had recommended the abolition of the BOC as it also found resigned BOC chief Nicanor Faeldon liable for graft, planting of evidence, and bungling of evidence.

On the other hand, the Senate investigation caused a stir as it summoned presidential son and Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, and presidential son-in-law Manases Carpio for their alleged involvement with the so-called Davao Group supposedly exerting its influence within the BOC.

Customs fixer Mark Taguba II had claimed during the hearing presided by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that it was the Davao Group that facilitated smuggling at the BOC in exchange for grease money.

Senator Richard Gordon, chair of the blue ribbon committee, has partially terminated the hearing on the smuggled P6.4 billion shabu.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte said independent agencies could investigate his son and son-in-law for their alleged drug links amid calls made by detained Senator Leila De Lima for the Chief Executive to look into family members being associated with the illegal drug trade. /kga