Inspired by ‘Prize for Freedom’ award, De Lima vows to ‘continue opposing this murderous regime’

Senator Leila de Lima felt elated for being chosen as recipient of the “Prize for Freedom” award by the Liberal International (LI), and promised to “continue opposing this murderous regime” citing the recognition as her inspiration.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the recipient of this prestigious Human Rights Prize, which was also bestowed to former president and democracy icon Corazon Aquino,” De Lima said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“More than a recognition, I regard this award as an inspiration that strengthens my resolve to continue opposing this murderous regime, its outright disregard for human rights and trampling of human dignity to my last breath, especially because I am not alone in my fight,” she added.

During its 199th Executive Committee meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa this week, the LI has announced it is conferring the Prize for Freedom – the global federations’ highest human rights honor – to the detained senator.

More than 100 liberals from 32 countries participated in LI’s 199th Executive Committee meeting.

Markus Löning, Chairman of LI’s Human Rights Committee who visited and met with the Senator last July, cited De Lima as a “flag-bearer for human rights in the country.”

“Leila De Lima has been a flag-bearer for human rights in the Philippines and beyond, setting a shining example for other human rights defenders. Even from inside the prison she keeps fighting for the rule of law and the dignity of individuals. She should immediately be released from pre-trial detention,” Löning said.

De Lima would be the second Filipino to accept the Human Rights Prize since LI had conferred similar recognition to former President Corazon Aquino in 1987. The LI recognized Mrs. Aquino “for her world-renowned advocacy of democracy, peace, and the empowerment of women.” /kga