2 men slain by cops in Cavite firefight
SAN PEDRO CITY—Two men were killed following a brief chase with the policemen in Imus City in Cavite province early Saturday.
Supt. Norman Ranon, San Pedro City police chief, said the police were conducting “Oplan Sita” in Barangay (village) Bucandala 2A when the suspects on a motorcycle passed by them around 3 a.m.
Ranon said authorities tried to flag them down but the suspects instead sped past the checkpoint and began firing at the police. The police chased down the suspects which ensued into a firefight.
The two men were shot and killed.
Police are still figuring out the identities of the slain men as of noon Saturday.
Ranon said policemen recovered two revolvers and a bag that contained a bolt cutter and tools used for picking locks. /jpv
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.