DOJ wants Divina, 50 others in ‘Atio’ hazing case added on BI watchlist

(Updated 1:02 p.m., Oct. 26) The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to include in its lookout bulletin University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina and 50 other “persons of interest” in connection with the hazing case of law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.

In its five-page urgent memorandum released Thursday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered the BI to include Divina and the following individuals in its lookout bulletin:

1.Alex Bose

2.Alex Cairo

3.Alexander Flores

4.Allan Christopher Agati

5.Alvin Dysangco

6.Arnel Bernardo

7.Arthur Capili

8.Arthur B. Capili

9.Arvin Balag

10.Alston Kevin Anarna

11.Cecilio Jimeno

12.Cesar “Mong” Gaba Dela Fuente

13.Cesar Ocampo Ona

14.Edzal Bert Canlas

15.Ferdinand Rogelio

16.Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan

17.Henry Pablo, Jr.

18.Jet Dela Peña Villaroman

19.Manuel Angelo Ventura III

20.Marvi Abo

21.Michael Vito

22.Niño Servanez

23.Axxel Munro Hipe

24.Brian Bangui

25.Cezar Tirol

26.Chuck Siazar

27.Daniel Ragos

28.Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo

29.Dave Felix

30.Edric Pilapil

31.Edwin C. Uy

32.Emmanuel Velasco

33.Gabriel Robeniol

34.Ged Villanueva

35.Henry Pablo Jr.

36.Jason Adolfo Robiños

37.John Paul Solano

38.Jose Miguel Salamat

39.Joshua Joriel Macabali

40.Karl Matthew Villanueva

41.Kim Cyrill Roque

42.Lennert Bryan Galicia

43.Leo Lalusis

44.Luis Kapulong

45.Manny Ventura

46.Mercelino Bagtang

47.Mhin Wei Chan

48.Michael Joseph G. Fernandez

49.Milfen Alvarado

50.Nathan Anarna

51.Nilo T. Divina

52.Oliver John Audrey Onofre

53.Oscar T. Ce

54.Paulino L. Yusi

55.Ralph Trangia

56.Ranie Santiago

57.Robin Ramos

58.Romeo Rivera Laboga

59.Ronald Cheng

60.RR Magbuhos

61.Sam Cagalingan

62.Vicente Garcia

63.William S. Merginie

64.Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia

65.Zimon Padro

The additional 51 names, including Divina, were in addition to the previous list of people included in the lookout bulletin issued by the DOJ in September.

“Considering the gravity of the offense allegedly committed, there is a strong possibility that the following individuals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country,” read the order.

However, among the list included was the name of the late Cavite State Prosecutor Emmanuel “Manny” Velasco, son of former National Bureau of Investigation Director Epimaco Velasco.

Velasco was a trustee of the Aegis Juris fraternity and was also a graduate of UST. He, however, passed away in 2013 due to heart attack.

Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said the department did not know Velasco already passed away saying they included his name because he was an official of the fraternity.

“We do not know na patay na (that he’s dead)… better safe than escape,” Balmes said.

A person subject of a lookout bulletin is not barred from going abroad. He or she only needs to secure permission from the DOJ before leaving.

The above-named individuals were allegedly involved, in one way or another, in the hazing case of Castillo who was a neophyte of Aegis Juris fraternity.

In a text message on Thursday, Aguirre said he had ordered the BI to include in its lookout bulletin the new names of fraternity members as part of the judicial process. /jpv

