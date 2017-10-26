DOJ wants Divina, 50 others in ‘Atio’ hazing case added on BI watchlist
(Updated 1:02 p.m., Oct. 26) The Department of Justice (DOJ) has ordered the Bureau of Immigration (BI) to include in its lookout bulletin University of Santo Tomas (UST) Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina and 50 other “persons of interest” in connection with the hazing case of law student Horacio Tomas “Atio” Castillo III.
In its five-page urgent memorandum released Thursday, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II ordered the BI to include Divina and the following individuals in its lookout bulletin:
1.Alex Bose
2.Alex Cairo
3.Alexander Flores
4.Allan Christopher Agati
5.Alvin Dysangco
6.Arnel Bernardo
7.Arthur Capili
8.Arthur B. Capili
9.Arvin Balag
10.Alston Kevin Anarna
11.Cecilio Jimeno
12.Cesar “Mong” Gaba Dela Fuente
13.Cesar Ocampo Ona
14.Edzal Bert Canlas
15.Ferdinand Rogelio
16.Gaile Dante Acuzar Caraan
17.Henry Pablo, Jr.
18.Jet Dela Peña Villaroman
19.Manuel Angelo Ventura III
20.Marvi Abo
21.Michael Vito
22.Niño Servanez
23.Axxel Munro Hipe
24.Brian Bangui
25.Cezar Tirol
26.Chuck Siazar
27.Daniel Ragos
28.Danielle Hans Matthew Rodrigo
29.Dave Felix
30.Edric Pilapil
31.Edwin C. Uy
32.Emmanuel Velasco
33.Gabriel Robeniol
34.Ged Villanueva
35.Henry Pablo Jr.
36.Jason Adolfo Robiños
37.John Paul Solano
38.Jose Miguel Salamat
39.Joshua Joriel Macabali
40.Karl Matthew Villanueva
41.Kim Cyrill Roque
42.Lennert Bryan Galicia
43.Leo Lalusis
44.Luis Kapulong
45.Manny Ventura
46.Mercelino Bagtang
47.Mhin Wei Chan
48.Michael Joseph G. Fernandez
49.Milfen Alvarado
50.Nathan Anarna
51.Nilo T. Divina
52.Oliver John Audrey Onofre
53.Oscar T. Ce
54.Paulino L. Yusi
55.Ralph Trangia
56.Ranie Santiago
57.Robin Ramos
58.Romeo Rivera Laboga
59.Ronald Cheng
60.RR Magbuhos
61.Sam Cagalingan
62.Vicente Garcia
63.William S. Merginie
64.Zach Abolencia/Zach Abulencia
65.Zimon Padro
The additional 51 names, including Divina, were in addition to the previous list of people included in the lookout bulletin issued by the DOJ in September.
“Considering the gravity of the offense allegedly committed, there is a strong possibility that the following individuals may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes by leaving the country,” read the order.
However, among the list included was the name of the late Cavite State Prosecutor Emmanuel “Manny” Velasco, son of former National Bureau of Investigation Director Epimaco Velasco.
Velasco was a trustee of the Aegis Juris fraternity and was also a graduate of UST. He, however, passed away in 2013 due to heart attack.
Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes said the department did not know Velasco already passed away saying they included his name because he was an official of the fraternity.
“We do not know na patay na (that he’s dead)… better safe than escape,” Balmes said.
A person subject of a lookout bulletin is not barred from going abroad. He or she only needs to secure permission from the DOJ before leaving.
The above-named individuals were allegedly involved, in one way or another, in the hazing case of Castillo who was a neophyte of Aegis Juris fraternity.
In a text message on Thursday, Aguirre said he had ordered the BI to include in its lookout bulletin the new names of fraternity members as part of the judicial process. /jpv
