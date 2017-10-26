Thursday, October 26, 2017
Las Vegas killer’s brother arrested for child porn

08:54 AM October 26, 2017

This Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows suspect Bruce Paddock. Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography. The arrest Wednesday of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The official says the child porn case predates the shooting. AP

LOS ANGELES, United States — The brother of the man behind the worst mass shooting in modern US history has been arrested on suspicion of having child pornography, police said on Wednesday.

Bruce Paddock — one of Stephen Paddock’s three brothers — was arrested early Wednesday in Los Angeles, officer Norma Eisenman told AFP.

She said Paddock, 59, is facing child pornography charges in relation to a probe that began before the shooting in Las Vegas that left 58 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Bruce Paddock reportedly had a lengthy criminal history and over the years has been charged with various crimes including arson and burglary.

Police said he was arrested at an assisted living facility and was being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Authorities launched an investigation after finding evidence at a business where he had been squatting.

“At the time of the initial investigation, Paddock was a transient and could not be located,” a statement said.

The Paddock brothers’ father was on the FBI’s most wanted list in the late 1960s after escaping from prison where he was serving time for bank robbery. /cbb

