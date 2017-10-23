Nov. 13 to 15 special non-working days in MM, Pampanga, Bulacan

President Rodrigo Duterte has declared November 13 to 15 as Special Non-Working Days in Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Bulacan, as the country hosts the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Meetings.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of Duterte, signed on Monday Proclamation No. 332.

The Asean meetings will be held in Metro Manila and Clark in Pampanga. /kga