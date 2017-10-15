No classes at all levels, no gov’t work on Monday – Malacañang

Malacañang announced on Sunday the suspension of government work and classes at all levels of both public and private nationwide on Monday, October 16, due to a transport strike.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said October 17 was not included in the suspension. He said that while the private sector was not covered, the suspension of work was subject to the discretion of employers.

“As to suspension of gov’t work, we shall issue the usual memorandum circular,” Medialdea said.

Transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operaytor Nationwike (Piston) is gearing up for their third nationwide strike on October 16 and 17 this year to protest the Department of Transportation’s jeepney-modernization program. /cbb