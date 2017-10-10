Gordon’s panel: Aguirre’s attitude over BOC case ‘unbecoming’ of a Justice secretary

The Senate blue ribbon committee hit Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II for belittling the magnitude of the shipment of P6.4 billion worth of shabu that went past the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The committee, which majority Sen. Richard Gordon chairs, said it was unbecoming of a Justice secretary to have a cavalier attitude toward the case.

“The Secretary of Justice has to do more in helping solve the problem of drugs. It was disheartening to note that, in the hearing of 19th September, he seemed to have given up on this case – “patay na itong kasong ito,” if your Chairman may paraphrase him,” the committee report said, which the Inquirer obtained on Tuesday.

The committee said Aguirre made the “impression that he did not give this case the needed attention.”

“He seemed to have just left things to his Usecs, NBI [National Bureau of Investigation] and PDEA [Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency]. He created the impression that he was too busy with other things. Not felt or not put through to the Committee was a sense of urgency, a sense that speed was an imperative,” the report said.

“Such cavalier treatment of a serious case, like this, is not becoming of a Justice Secretary,” it added.

The Senate panel recommended the filing of charges against resigned Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and several other officials for allowing the illegal drug shipment to slip past the BOC.

PDEA has already filed criminal complaints against Faeldon and the sacked BOC officials in connection with the drug shipment. /atm