2 minority senators to supporters: Continue fighting for De Lima

The fight continues despite the saddening decision of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissing Senator Leila De Lima’s petition to recall the arrest warrant and dismiss the drug-related charges hurled against her.

This was the assertion of at least two minority senators, Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Senate Minority Floor Leader Franklin Drilon.

“Nakakalungkot ang desisyon. Ganun pa man, tuloy ang laban para palayain si Senator Leila De Lima sa pagkakapiit gamit ang mga peke at walang basehang kaso,” Hontiveros said in a statement, as she urged people to support De Lima.

(The decision is saddening. Nevertheless, the fight to free Senator Leila De Lima will continue, she had been detained based on fake and baseless cases.)

“Nananawagan ako sa lahat ng mamamayang nagmamahal sa demokrasya at karapatang pantao na patuloy nilang ibigay ang kanilang suporta kay Sen. Leila. Sa panahon ng dilim at lagim, higit kailan man, taimtim nating ituloy at lalong palawakin ang laban para sa katotohanan at katarungan,” she added.

(I’m calling all citizens who value democracy and human rights to continue the support for Sen. Leila. In times of darkness and gloom, more than ever, let us solemnly continue and widen the fight for truth and justice.)

While Drilon expressed his disappointment, he said he respects the SC decision.

“Nakakalungkot (Saddening). Ang aking paniwala ay dapat (My personal belief is that) Ombudsman ang mag-hear nito (should hear this). But I respect the decision of the Supreme Court. I’m a lawyer and former justice secretary, I disagree but I will respect the SC decision,” Drilon said in a statement, adding that De Lima’s camp will file a motion for reconsideration which he hopes the SC could “take a close second look at.”

The senator was also positive that it is not the “dead end” for the detained senator.

“Well, 9-6, that means that you only need to convince two, so that it will become 8-7,” he said.

Meanwhile, Drilon reiterated that they will not give up on their request for De Lima’s furlough, which he said would not be affected by the SC’s recent ruling.

“We will not give up. We will keep on requesting. We are not asking for Sen. De Lima to be released, what we are just asking is to allow her to perform her duties as a senator,” he said.

Due to the SC’s decision, De Lima will remain in detention at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame, Quezon City, where she has been detained since February this year. /jpv

