CPP refutes alliance with LP; blasts gov’t’s authoritarian moves

The Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) on Saturday shot down President Rodrigo Duterte’s allegation that it conspired with the Liberal Party (LP) to overthrow his administration.

In a strongly worded statement, the CPP said: “It appears that such claims aim to set the stage to clampdown on the political opposition and all other forces standing up against moves to establishing Duterte’s authoritarian rule.”

While noting that the Left had no formal alliance with the LP, the CPP recognized the political party’s efforts and initiatives “serving the same purpose of resisting Duterte’s tyranny.”

The CPP said such tactics showed “desperation” and underscored his “political isolation.”

“His triple war of death and destruction, his fascist and bureaucrat capitalist rule, corruption and US subservience have roused widespread people’s resistance. Calls for his ouster continue to mount,” it added.

If there is a conspiracy against the government, the CPP pointed out, it was the broad number of various political and social groups that have been “roused to make a stand” against several acts of “fascist tyranny of the Duterte regime.”

The CPP said various sectors are already fed up by the administration’s actions including extrajudicial killings, aerial bombardment against communities, militarization and threats to bomb Lumad schools, and the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus and martial law in Mindanao.

“Duterte is intolerant of all opposition and dissent. He intends on monopolizing political power. Duterte wants to clampdown and silence all who disagree with his policies and methods,” the CPP said.

“He has threatened to impose martial law. His officials and loyalists have openly declared plans to use all means to have all those who dissent to be imprisoned,” it noted.

The CPP also hit Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II’s Citizen National Guard, which it described as “more brazen in encouraging attacks against declared dissenters whom they declared as ‘enemies of the state.’” /jpv

