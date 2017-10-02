Sereno opts not to join ‘political brawl’

The camp of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno does not want to join the “political brawl” and would only focus on the impeachment complaint filed against her.

Atty. Carlo Cruz, spokesperson of the Chief Justice, said they have decided not to make any reaction to the series of statements issued by Malacañang against Sereno.

Earlier, presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Sereno is being used by some political groups wanting to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not subject the Office of the Chief Justice on political debates,” Cruz said in a phone interview Monday.

“We will proceed as lawyers, confining ourselves with the impeachment process and preserve the integrity and independence of the Office of the Chief Justice,” Cruz said.