Fresh firefight in Marawi leaves 2 soldiers and 13 terrorists dead
MARAWI CITY—Two more soldiers were killed on Friday as the military attempted to make another push into remaining Maute strongholds here.
Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., the deputy commander of the Joint Task Force Ranao, said the fresh number of casualty brought the military’s death toll to 155.
The Maute and its allies also suffered 13 casualties during the fight, bringing the total enemy death toll to 749, he said. /jpv
Inquirer calls for support for the victims in Marawi City
Responding to appeals for help, the Philippine Daily Inquirer is extending its relief to victims of the attacks in Marawi City
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
Inquiries may be addressed to Inquirer’s Corporate Affairs office through Connie Kalagayan at 897-4426, ckalagayan@inquirer.com.ph and Bianca Kasilag-Macahilig at 897-8808 local 352, bkasilag@inquirer.com.ph.
For donation from overseas:
Inquirer Foundation Corp account:
Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860
Swift Code: BNORPHMM
