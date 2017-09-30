Fresh firefight in Marawi leaves 2 soldiers and 13 terrorists dead

MARAWI CITY—Two more soldiers were killed on Friday as the military attempted to make another push into remaining Maute strongholds here.

Col. Romeo Brawner Jr., the deputy commander of the Joint Task Force Ranao, said the fresh number of casualty brought the military’s death toll to 155.

The Maute and its allies also suffered 13 casualties during the fight, bringing the total enemy death toll to 749, he said. /jpv

