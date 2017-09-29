Ombudsman execs who would defy probe face arrest – Duterte

President Duterte said he would seek the arrest of Office of the Ombudsman officials who would refuse to show up to investigations of his proposed commission that would look into corruption in the agency.

Mr. Duterte had bared his proposal to create this body to investigate the anti-graft agency after it began looking into his family’s bank transactions pursuant to a complaint filed by Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV.

In an interview with Erwin Tulfo over the government-owned PTV 4, Mr. Duterte said that if he does not have the power to summon officials, he could always ask the courts to call those who he wants to investigate. If the officials don’t show up, he could ask them to be cited for contempt and then arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I don’t have then subpoena powers, then I will apply [for] subpoena powers from the courts… If you don’t show up, I will order the police and the military to arrest you,” he said in an interview over the government owned PTV 4.

“That’s the only way. That’s not being a dictator. Justice for one, justice for all. Sauce for the gander, sauce for the goose,” he added.

He also called on government officials who had paid Office of the Ombudsman officials to dismiss cases against them to come forward and execute an affidavit about their experience.

“Now is the time for you to seek revenge, and I will pin them down,” he said.