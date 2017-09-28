Sereno seeks right to cross examine impeachment witnesses

Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who faces an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives, on Thursday filed a letter seeking her right to cross-examine the witnesses against her.

In her letter filed before the House justice committee, Sereno through her lawyers said the witnesses to be presented against her were not mere “resource persons,” but are witnesses who may be cross-examined by her counsels, who would represent her in the proceedings.

“In sum, we humbly submit that under House Rules, persons who would testify during the hearing would not be considered mere ‘resource persons’ who would be questioned solely by committee members. Those persons would be full-fledged witnesses, who would be examined by a proponent, and cross-examined by an opponent,” her letter read. /cbb