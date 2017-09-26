Duterte mistakenly refers to ABS-CBN chairman as ‘Gabby Concepcion’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday slammed again television network ABS-CBN for not airing his election campaign ad in 2016 despite the payment he had made.

There was nothing new in the President’s attack – except that he mistakenly referred to Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez ABS-CBN Corp. chairman, as “Gabby Concepcion,” the actor.

“Sino naka-p***** *** ninyong lahat. Ikaw? Gabby Concepcion, mukha kang pera, p****** *** ka. Eh totoo man,” he said in his speech at the 120th anniversary celebration of the Department of Justice in the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

Gabby Concepcion is currently appearing on rival GMA-7’s show “Ika-6 na Utos.”

But in his succeeding reference to the ABS-CBN chairman, he correctly referred to Gabby Lopez.

“Makinig ka, Gabby Lopez: Nag-place ako ng advertisement. Tinanggap ninyo ‘yung pera kong two million para kasi wala akong advertisement.”

“Tanggap nang tanggap kasi kayo ng pera in the name of greed,” Duterte added. “Tanggap ng pera tapos kung makasalita kayo – pati ’yung Inquirer – kaming mga… kung babuyin ninyo kaming mga taga-gobyerno, you picture us to be the corrupt o ano. Excuse me. Unfortunately, hindi ako ganoon. I would not have survived.”

In his speech, Duterte also mentioned actress Sharon Cuneta, ex-wife of Concepcion, but in regard to a different topic.

He recalled that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, wanted to meet the actress on her birthday years ago when she was in grade school.

Duterte thanked Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilan, who is now Cuneta’s husband, for helping him in setting up the meeting.

Pangilinan, an opposition senator, has earned the ire of Duterte for his Juvenile Justice Act, which he claimed had produced “people of criminal minds.”

“Pangilinan is my friend at may utang na loob ako sa kanya,” Duterte said. “Si Inday, when she was Grade 6, Grade 5, sabi ko: ‘Anak, anong gusto mong birthday gift?’ Sabi niya: ‘Gusto ko magkasama kami ni Sharon Cuneta’.”

In explaining the same incident at another event at the Manila Hotel on Tuesday night, he said he was grateful to Pangilinan for his kind gesture.

“I had to call Senator Pangilinan: ‘Senator, I owe you for doing this [for] my daughter. I respect you’,” Duterte said.

He has repeatedly accused ABS-CBN of not returning the money he had paid for airtime that was never given to him during May 2016 presidential campaign.

He said paid the network for airtime during the campaign, using money he received from donors when his ratings went up.

He also slammed the media network for slanting reports against him.

