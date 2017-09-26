Lagman to Salalima: Expose corruption at DICT

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman on Tuesday urged resigned Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima to “spill the beans” on the alleged corruption in the young agency.

“I urge Salalima to disclose more thoroughly how, when and who exerted corrupt pressures and interferences on him,” Lagman said in a statement.

“The former DICT secretary must also reveal whether the bidding of the national broadband project was a subject of the fraudulent interference,” he added, referring to the government’s ambitious National Broadband Plan that aims to improve the country’s internet connection and digital infrastructure.

Salalima, who also hails from Albay, told Lagman last Sept. 12 of his plan to resign because pressure in the agency had become too much to bear.

“However, he asked me not to tell anyone about it presumably not to preempt his actual resignation,” the lawmaker explained.

Salalima, a telecommunications expert and former executive of Globe Telecom, resigned on Sept. 21, citing corruption and interference in the agency. He, however, did not provide further details. /jpv